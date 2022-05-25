Developing relations with Russia ‘Iran’s strategic policies’

Speaking in his meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Tehran on Wednesday evening, Mohammad Mokhber emphasized the need for determination of targeting for the development of bilateral relations.

He then stressed on the serious will of the country for the expansion of full-fledged relations with the Russian Federation.

Improving relations between Iran and Russia requires laying necessary conditions for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, he said, adding that the wo countries of Iran and Russia enjoy high potentials to boost their cooperation in all fields.

If these potentials are activated, “We will witness a giant leap in relations between the two countries,” Mokhber emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian First Vice President pointed to the cooperation of the two countries in various fields such as oil and gas sectors and stated that barriers facing joint investment between the two countries have been settled and recent meetings between presidents of the two countries have paved suitable ways for evermore development of bilateral cooperation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister, for his part, called Iran a longtime friend and reliable partner for Russia and added that Moscow has always attached great importance to the development of relations with Tehran.

Alexander Novak announced Russia's readiness to use local currencies in trade between the two countries and said that Moscow is ready to expand its investments in Iran in various areas.

MA/5499585