Russia’s deputy PM Novak to visit Iran for bilateral talks

Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Dmitry Zverev and representatives of transport and logistics organizations, International Road Transport Association and Russian trade representatives will also accompany Novak during his visit to Iran.

Russian deputy prime minister will meet and hold talks with the representatives of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and also Ports and Shipping Organization as well as officials of Iranian transportation and logistics companies.

Development of cooperation in the field of transport and bilateral relations between countries, implementation of the roadmap for cooperation in the field of road transport and also implementation of agreements in the field of maritime development are of the main topics that will be discussed between Iranian and Russian officials.

Iran and Russia have vast relations in the fields of defense and transportation in particular.

