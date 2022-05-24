Crossing Iran’s red lines will have heavy consequences

Perhaps it is time to remind them that whenever they play with fire, Iran will respond with devastating force.

According to Majid Mir-Ahmadi, secretary of the country's Security Council (SCC), Israel was behind the assassination. "The assassination of Martyr Khodaei was unquestionably carried out by the Zionist regime, and the culprits must brace themselves for a heavy slap in the face from Iran," he said, according to a state news agency IRNA.

Mir-Ahmadi added, "The criminals who committed such a crime must be prepared for a tremendous slap in the face because our vengeance will be such that they will regret their deed."

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, two motorcycle riders shot and martyred Sayad Khodaei, an IRGC colonel who also fought against Daesh in Syria, with five bullets in one of the alleys of Mojahedin-e-Islam Street in downtown Tehran. The assassination occurred near the martyr's home. Three of the bullets struck his skull, while the other two struck his hand.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack, expressing condolences and congratulating the martyr's family and fellow IRGC servicemen.

The spokesman said, “The sworn enemies of the holy establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again exposed their malevolent nature by assassinating and martyring one of the self-giving IRGC members.”

He added, “This inhumane crime was committed by terrorist elements tied to the global arrogance with the support of and amid the silence of the countries that claim to be countering terrorism.”

Khatibzadeh said Iran has been a victim of terrorist crimes over the past four decades, adding, “The inwardly blind terrorists make attempts, in vain, to block the progress of the great Iranian nation toward the realization of its lofty goals and hamper the people’s pursuit of dignity, while they remain ignorant of the fact the blood of these martyrs guarantees the survival and elevation of this nation and country.”

In this regard, in a tweet on Sunday night, Nour News, a media outlet close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said, “The terrorist act on Sunday afternoon in Tehran and the martyrdom of the Revolutionary Guards Colonel #ShahidSayyadKhodaei is the crossing of the red line without making calculations, which will change many equations. The perpetrators of this crime will pay a heavy price.”

Nour News's stern warning was followed by President Ebrahim Raisi's assurance on Monday that revenge awaits those behind the assassination. He also blamed the terrorist crime on the world's oligarchies.

According to Press TV, the president stated that hegemonic countries "had a role in this crime" because of their failure in the face of Iranian resistance fighters and that the terrorist act "completely displayed the enemies' frustration."

He made the statements before departing for Muscat for a high-profile meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

Raisi urged judicial authorities to investigate the assassination thoroughly, emphasizing that vengeance will be exacted on those responsible.

Experience has shown that whenever US and Israeli officials establish unusually close connections, a terrorist attack takes place inside Iran.

Axios revealed a few weeks ago that the US and Israeli national security advisers had explored how to bring Iran back to the negotiation table.

Israeli and US officials have been visiting Tel Aviv and Washington over the last several days. CENTCOM Commander General Michael E. Kurilla visited occupied Palestine, while Israeli War Minister Benny Gantz visited Washington.

When we consider how Israeli operatives functioned before the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear expert, the pattern is found all too familiar.

Prior to the assassination, figures such as Elliott Abrams, former US Special Representative for Iran during Trump's presidency, paid visits to occupied Palestine.

A trilateral meeting was also held with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in attendance.

Given that Iran has been a victim of terrorism for over 40 years, the United States must immediately delist the IRGC from the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Given that the Israeli regime's methods have shifted in recent months, it is crucial to emphasize that Iran will respond with a devastating blow, as it requires deterrence. The Israeli regime has now shifted its focus. Previously, they were solely interested in striking Iran's nuclear facilities and assassinating nuclear scientists, but now they have assassinated an IRGC officer who was instrumental in the advancement of Iran's drone manufacturing industry.

On February 14, Israeli agents operating in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted an Iranian drone base in Kermanshah. In retaliation, the IRGC launched four ballistic missiles at a Mossad base in Erbil on March 13.

It is time to remind Tel Aviv that it cannot go unpunished for its vicious terrorist act.

First published in Tehran Times