IRGC chief says Khodaei assassination not to go unanswered

"Any action by the enemy will be met with a strong response. We will not leave the enemy alone and we will always chase them," Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said in an interview with Yemeni Al-Masirah.

"Our equations against the enemy will stand firm and will become stronger. [Shedding] the blood of the martyr Khodaei will not go unanswered," general Salami added.

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei who was a military advisor in Syria in Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday afternoon in front of his house while in his car.

This is the second time the top IRGC commander vows to take revenge on enemies for Colonel Khodaei's assassination after he declared on Monday that the IRGC forces will take harsh revenge on enemies.

