Terrorist groups to be definitely punished for criminal acts

The martyrdom of holy shrine defender Sayyad Khodaei will strengthen the determination of the Revolutionary Guards to defend the security, independence and national interests of the country, said Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif on Monday.

He also emphasized taking revenge for the blood of the IRGC member, saying that the thugs of the terrorist groups affiliated with arrogance and global Zionism will be definitely punished for their criminal acts.

The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi also reacted to the assassination of the IRGC member in Tehran and called the United States and the Zionist regime masterminds for carrying out terrorist acts in the world.

Stating that Iran is the victim of terrorism and about 17000 Iranians have been assassinated during these terrorist attacks, he added that the assassination [of IRGC member] in Tehran showed that the claims of the Americans and their allies about human rights are false.

He also noted that the assassination case is under investigation and the country's security forces are following the issue, adding that the results of the investigation will be announced later.

Two people on a motorbike shot and martyred an IRGC member who was a military advisor in Syria in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

IRGC's public relations department announced the arrest of a network of thugs linked with the Zionist regime of Israel's intelligence service.

