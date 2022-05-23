  1. Politics
Salami vows to take revenge for IRGC member assassination

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has vowed that the IRGC will take harsh revenge on enemies after the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei.

Major General Hossein Salami stressed on Monday that "everyone knows that we will take revenge for our beloved ones," adding that the IRGC's reactions are harsh and will make the enemies regret their decision to assassinate the IRGC member Colonel Sayyad Khodaei who was assassinated in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that assassination of Holy Shrine Defender Martyr Sayyad Khodaei will definitely not go unanswered.

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei who was a military advisor in Syria in Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday.

