Iran calls on UN to take action on IRGC member assassination

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling on the international body to condemn the recent assassination of the IRGC member in Tehran.

Takht Ravanchi described Martyr Hassan Sayad Khodaei as a member of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran who played an active and influential role in the fight against terrorism and ISIL.

The Iranian ambassador further said that preliminary estimates and evidence clearly indicate that the terrorist act was carried out in continuation of systemic assassinations against innocent Iranian citizens and scientists as a means to advance illegitimate goals of the foreign policy of some foreign regimes.

He further described the assassination as in violation of the UN Charter and the principles of international law and human rights, and also a serious threat to regional and international peace and stability, with will bear consequences for the backers of terrorism.

Takht Ravanchi further said that such criminal acts will not undermine Iran's resolve to continue its fight against terrorism in the region.

He also said that an investigation into the terrorist act is underway to find the perpetrators, and called for the condemnation of the terrorist act by the United Nations as part of the UN duties in its real and non-descriminatory fight against terrorism.

Two people on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei who was a military advisor in Syria in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday.

