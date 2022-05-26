  1. Politics
May 26, 2022, 5:30 PM

Chinese FM reacts to recent IRGC member assassination in Iran

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Chine foreign ministry spokesman has reacted to the assassination of Iranian IRGC member Sayad Khodaei, saying that China supports the efforts of the Iranian side to safeguard national security and stability.

"We have noted relevant reports. China opposes terrorist acts in all forms and supports the efforts of the Iranian side to safeguard national security and stability," Wang Wenbin, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said at a Press Conference on May 25, according to the official website of the ministry.

Two terrorists on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was a military advisor in Syria, in the Iranian capital of Tehran  in front of his house on Sunday afternoon.

