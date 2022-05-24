Assassination of Martyr Khodaei shows enemies’ anger at IRGC

.Ghalibaf made the remarks at Iran’s Parliament here on Tuesday

Ghalibaf extended condolence over the assassination of Martyr Khodaei by the terrorist agents of global arrogance, adding that the assassination of Martyr Khodaei once again showed the depth of the Iranian nation's enemies’ anger at the IRGC which sincerely provided security for the country.

He called for accelerating the identification and punishment of the perpetrators of this crime as the demand of all Iranians, stating that the relevant offices are taking the necessary measures in this regard.

Two people on a motorbike shot and martyred an IRGC member who was a military advisor in Syria in the Iranian capital on Sunday.

IRGC's public relations department announced the arrest of a network of thugs linked with the Zionist regime of Israel's intelligence service.

