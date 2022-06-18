Washington always resorts to lies to cover up its failures

"Let's update our minds first. Lying and hiding the facts is in America's nature. It is natural for an establishment that wastes millions of dollars a year to guard Pompeo, the reality goes missing in it," Hassan Kazemi Qom, President Raeisi's special envoy for Afghanistan said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday in reaction to anti-Tehran remarks by Mike Pompeo in an interview with Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya.

Qomi added, "Washington would hide its entire records and practices from Afghanistan to South America with lies."

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made claims about the Trump administration's foreign policy.

He was one of the masterminds behind the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which led to the toppling of the previous Afghan government and the rise of the Taliban to power again in Afghanistan.

During his tenure at the US Department of State, Pompeo made no achievements, while claimed in the interview the US forces assassinated Iran's anti-terror icon Maj. Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani to prevent him from killing as many as 500 Americans.

It is noteworthy that the former US Secretary of State is one of the 66 culprits that Iran has announced they will have to pay the price for assassinating the top Iranian general. Since Iran's warning, Pompeo has been hiding and has heavily increased the number of his bodyguards.

MNA/FNA14010328000579