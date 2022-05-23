Assassination of martyr Khodaei to not go unanswered

Major General Mohammad Bagheri described the assassination of IRGC member Colonel Sayyad Khodaei as signaling the humiliation of Western powers who claim to be advocates of human rights to cover up their disgraceful defeats against Resistance Front.

General Bagheri expressed his condolences to the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and his bereaved family on the martyrdom of Sayyad Khodaei and stated that Martyr Khodaei spent his life on the way of defending ideals of the Islamic Revolution and also security of the Islamic Iran.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami vowed on Monday that the IRGC will take harsh revenge on enemies for the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei.

Two people on a motorbike shot and martyred the IRGC member Sayyad Khodaei who was a military advisor in Syria in Iranian capital on Sunday.

