3 US military convoys targeted in Iraq

Details of possible damages or casualties of the attack have not yet been released and no groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the initial reports.

Sabereen News last week reported that a logistics convoy belonging to the US army has come under attack in Al Diwaniyah.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Several roadside bombs have recently exploded in the path of US convoys in the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Anbar.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

