The convoy was attacked by roadside bombs, according to the Sabereen News Telegram channel.

Details of possible damages or casualties of the attack have not yet been released.

Publishing a video of the operation, Iraqi Resistance group As'hab al-Kahf claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another US military convoy was also targeted in southern Iraq on Saturday.

Iraqis have called for unconditional withdrawal of the US forces from Iraqi territory.

