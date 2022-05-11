US convoy targeted in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah

Reporting the attack on Wednesday, Sabereen News provided no further information.

Details of possible damages or casualties of the attack have not yet been released and no groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the initial reports.

This is not the first time that US military convoys have been targeted in Iraq. Several roadside bombs have recently exploded in the path of US convoys in the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Anbar.

Iraqis have called for unconditional withdrawal of the US forces from Iraqi territory.

