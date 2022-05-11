  1. World
May 11, 2022

US convoy targeted in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported that a logistics convoy belonging to the US army has come under attack

Reporting the attack on Wednesday, Sabereen News provided no further information.

Details of possible damages or casualties of the attack have not yet been released and no groups or individuals have yet claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the initial reports.

This is not the first time that US military convoys have been targeted in Iraq. Several roadside bombs have recently exploded in the path of US convoys in the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Anbar.

Iraqis have called for unconditional withdrawal of the US forces from Iraqi territory.

