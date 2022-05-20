  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 20, 2022, 9:27 AM

2 US military convoys come under attack in Iraq

2 US military convoys come under attack in Iraq

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources on late Thursday reported that two logistics convoys belonging to the US military were targeted in the Iraqi province of Babylon.

Sabereen News on Thursday morning also reported that two other US convoys have come under attack in the Iraqi provinces of Al Muthanna and Dhi Qar.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Several roadside bombs have recently exploded in the path of US convoys in the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Anbar.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

MP/FNA

News Code 186980
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186980/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News