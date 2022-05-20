2 US military convoys come under attack in Iraq

Sabereen News on Thursday morning also reported that two other US convoys have come under attack in the Iraqi provinces of Al Muthanna and Dhi Qar.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Several roadside bombs have recently exploded in the path of US convoys in the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Anbar.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

MP/FNA