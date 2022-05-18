US convoy enters Turkish military base in Aleppo

A US military convoy entered the Turkish military base in "Azaz" city, northwest Syria. All vehicles with American flags entered the northern suburb of Aleppo in Syria’s Aleppo which were accompanied by the Turkish intelligence service.

At the same time, a number of helicopters and drones, said to belong to the International Coalition Forces, flew at low altitudes along the Syrian-Turkish border through the city of Azaz.

Local media say that Turkey has handed over a senior ISIL leader to a US military delegation.

MA/FNA14010228000111