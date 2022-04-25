US logistic convoy enters Syria's Al Hasakah from Iraq

The convoy consisted of 36 vehicles loaded with boxes, cement barricades and electric generators, accompanied by four US military armored vehicles, the Syrian Arab Official News Agency, SANA, reported on Monday.

The occupying US forces continue to reinforce their bases in the Syrian al-Jazeera region to steal the oil and Syrian underground natural resources, in cooperation with Syrianb Democratic Forces as the US troops have brought in thousands of trucks laden with weapons, military and logistical equipment to their bases in the region over the last months.

Syrian army and people have repeatedly blocked the passage of US military convoys and expelled them from the region.

