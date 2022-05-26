US convoy comes under attack in Iraq's Saladin

Sources in Iraq told Sabereen News telegram channel that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq.

The report said that a US Army logistics convoy was targeted in Saladin.

Last Thursday, Iraqi media sources reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in Babil province and two other logistics convoys in the cities of Al-Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province and Al-Samawah in Al-Muthanna province.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and the government's delay to implement the law, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs almost on a daily basis.