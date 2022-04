The blast has not left any casualties and no groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the news sources reports.

This is not the first time that US military convoys have been targeted in Iraq. Iraqi Resistance group Ashab al-Kahf recently published a video of targeting a US military logistics convoy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

Iraqis have called for unconditional withdrawal of the US forces from Iraqi territory.

MP/5469503