Arab world expected to take explicit action against Zionists

Referring to the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against the Palestinian people, the Leader said that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects Arab world to take explicit political action in the face of the Zionsits' blatant crimes.

Confirming the remarks of the Emir of Qatar in condemning the crimes of the Zionist regime, he called the decades-long aggression of Zionists against the Palestinians a bitter fact and a strike to the Islamic and the Arab world.

The Leader also criticized the approach of some Arab countries toward the Zionist regime.

There is no need for the intervention of others to govern the region, he also emphasized, saying that the Zionists create corruption wherever they are present.

Regarding the crises in Syria and Yemen, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the crises can be resolved through dialogue but not through a weak position.

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the strength and stability of Iran-Qatar relations in the interest of both countries.

Saying that the current level of economic relations between the two countries is very low , the Leader called for expansion economic relations between Tehran and Doha.

Expressing satisfaction with his second visit to Iran, the Emir of Qatar, for his part, hailed the prominent status of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Islamic world.

He also criticized the crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine, saying, "We all must stand against such events in Palestine."

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also said that dialogue is the only solution to the problems of the countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

Regarding the economic relations between Iran and Qatar, he noted, "The Iran-Qatar joint economic committee has been activated and we hope that economic cooperation between countries will significantly improve in the coming year."

RHM/