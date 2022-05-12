Emir of Qatar officially welcomed by Iranain VP upon arrival

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar has paid a one-day visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi.

The Qatari Emir and a high-ranking political-economic delegation who accompanied him on his trip were officially welcomed by Iranian First Vice President Mohmmad Mokhber upon their arrival at Mehrabad International Airport.

Earlier on Thursday, Amiri Diwan of the State of Qatar released an official statement, stating that the Emir of Qatar has departed for the brotherly country of Iran to discuss bilateral cooperation in all fields and international issues.

RHM