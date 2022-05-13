Emir of Qatar thanks Iran for warm hospitality during visit

The Emir of Qatar posted a picture of himself alongside the Iranian President reviewing a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential compound in Tehran on his Twitter account and wrote that he would like to thank Mr. Ebrahim Raeisi for hosting and warm welcome during his visit to Tehran on Thursday.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also said that the two sides discussed the various fields in bilateral cooperation in addition to exchanging views on ways to strengthen security and stability in the region, given the current developments in the world and the region.

During the one-day visit, the Emir of Qatar was received for a meeting by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in addition to his meeting with president Raeisi.

KI/5488556