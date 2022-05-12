Boosting banking coop. to facilitate Iran-Qatar trade ties

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar has paid a one-day visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi.

The Qatari Emir and a high-ranking political-economic delegation who accompanied him on his trip were officially welcomed by Iranian First Vice President Mohmmad Mokhber upon their arrival at Mehrabad International Airport.

In a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Mokhber referred to the level of relations between Tehran and Doha, and appreciated Qatar's position on regional and international issues, especially towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mokhber stressed that expanding bilateral and regional relations between two neighbors will be in the interest of the development of peace, stability, and security in the region.

He also called for the holding of a joint commission for cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the meetings of senior officials of the two countries and the agreements reached for joint cooperation in holding the World Cup Qatar 2022, Mokhber announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate Qatar in holding these competitions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the development of banking and trade relations between Iran and Qatar can help facilitate relations between traders and investors of the two countries.

