Iran, Qatar able to tackle challenges in region: Raeisi

Speaking in his meeting with visiting Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran on Thursday, President Raeisi said that not only high capacities and capablities between Iran and Qatar can serve the development of bilateral relations but also they can lay the ground to confront the challenges in the region.

Raeisi pointed to his visit to Qatar last year and termed the relations between the two countries ‘amicable, brotherly’.

Islamic Republic of Iran has proved its friendship to friend countries such as Qatar in difficult days, he emphasized.

Emphasizing the need for developing economic and trade relations between Iran and Qatar, Raeisi stated that some agreements made between the two countries during the Doha visit have been implemented and constructive talks have been carried out to finalize these agreements.

Strengthening of cooperation between the two countries especially in the fields of tourism, transit, port and maritime cooperation, and energy, as well as an increase in trade and investment cooperation in recent months shows that the two countries are seriously determined to enhance their cooperation, he underlined.

Pointing out that Iran's unique geographical, political and economic capacities and advantages lay the ground for the development of regional integration and security and prosperity for the nations of the region, the Iranian President said, "We want an end to the blockade on Yemen, stability and a strong government in Iraq, withdrawal of occupiers from Syria and the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan."

Raeisi went on to stress that the Palestinian issue is still number one issue for Iran and the Zionist regime's aggression against the Palestinian people must be stopped as soon as possible.

Emir of Qatar, in turn, expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Iran and described the recent visit of President Raeisi to Doha as "influential and very important," adding that "We seriously want the implementation of all the agreements reached that trip and the expansion of relations between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic fields."

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that Iran and Qatar share similar stances on many regional issues, adding that Qatar is ready to continue to develop cooperation on issues related to Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

