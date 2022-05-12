Tehran-Doha relations strong, stable, based on neighborliness

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made the remarks in a joint press conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

"Today, we discussed various issues, and during the talks, we emphasized that resolving disputes in the region is possible only through dialogue," he said referring to his meeting with the Iranian President.

The Emir of Qatar also spoke about the Vienna talks, saying that Qatar has a positive view of the talks.

"We believe that dialogue is the solution to this issue," he stressed.

He also offered his condolences to the family of Shireen Abu Akleh saying that the perpetrators of these crimes must be punished and the world powers must not have double standards on such issues.

He thanked the Iranian President and other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their assistance in holding the World Cup in Qatar.

President Raiesi, for his part, said that they have discussed regional issues including Yemen and Afghanistan, and he stressed that any foreign intervention in the region will be detrimental to the security of the region.

"Regarding the problems in Afghanistan, we stressed forming an inclusive government in this country," he also said.

During the meeting expansion of relations between Iran and Qatar in the political, economic, trade, cultural, tourism, and energy fields were emphasized, Iranian President said, adding, "We also emphasized that joint investments should be made between the two countries to develop and expand relations."

President Raeisi also referred to the assassination of the Aljazeera correspondent by the Israeli regime forces in the West Bank and offered his condolences on the martyrdom of Shireen Abu Akleh to his family and to the Emir of Qatar.

Committing such crimes can not bring security for the Zionist regime in any way, he said stressing that these crimes will certainly not last forever.

"In this meeting, we emphasized the liberation of Palestine and Holy Al-Quds," he said, calling for lifting the siege of the people of Gaza and end the horrific crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

Iranian President also underscored that definitely, the visit of the Emir of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran is a turning point in the promotion of relations between the two countries and two nations. This visit will certainly play a significant role in the relations and cooperation between the two countries in the region, and the world.

