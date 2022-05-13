"Zionist regime is against freedom of expression"

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran on Thursday. The Qatari foreign minister was accompanying the Emir of Qatar during the Iran visit.

During the meeting, the top diplomats of Iran and Qatar condemned the brutal killing of Shireen Abu Akleh the Qatari Aljazeera television channel’s correspondent by the Zionist regime.

They attributed the continuation of the acts of terror and atrocities by the Zionist regime to a lack of serious action on the part of international and human rights organizations and also to their double standards regarding human rights abuses in Palestine including the targeted killing of journalists.

The two foreign ministers also said that when Abu Akleh was martyred, she was wearing a press vest. They added that the savage act by the Zionist regime shows Tel Aviv is opposed to freedom of speech and seeks to cover up the truth and its terrorist crimes in Palestine.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister offered condolences over the Palestinian journalist's martyrdom to her family, the resistant people of Palestine, the Christian community there and the media.

Amir-Abdollahian also handed over a memorial plaque to the Qatari foreign minister to give it to Abu Akleh’s family in Palestine.

