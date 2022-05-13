Israeli regime commando wounded in clashes with Palestinians

Local media in the occupied West bank of Palestine reported an armed struggle between the Palestinian resistance fighters and the security forces of the occupying regime of is underway in Jenin on Friday.

Video footages show Israeli regime's security forces are engaged in an armed fight with the Palestinians.

Al-Jazeera has reported that Dawood al-Zubaidi, a recently freed Palestinian prisoner who was involved in the clashes, was shot and wounded by an Israeli sniper.

The intensified clashes come two days after the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Qatari Aljazeera television channel’s correspondent by the Zionist regime security forces in Jenin.

According to the latest report by the Israeli media, one of the forces of the "Yamam" unit was critically wounded in the clash with the Palestinian resistance in Jenin.

This item is being updated...

MNA