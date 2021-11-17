Iran's priority 'expansion of economic coop. with neighbors'

Mehdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy made the remarks in his meeting with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretary-General Khosro Nazeri.

During the meeting, the ECO secretary-general presented a report on the process of preparation for the ECO Summit in Ashgabat, appreciating Iran for its assistance in this regard.

Safari, for his part, said that the expansion of economic and trade cooperation with neighbors is Iran's priority, adding that ECO can play a significant role in realizing the goals of member states.

Referring to the presence of the Iranian high-ranking delegation at the forthcoming ECO summit in Turkmenistan, he said that Iran is ready to take the lead in implementing important decisions to be taken by regional leaders at the ECO summit in Ashgabat.

The 15th ECO Summit is scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

