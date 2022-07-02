Iran to export $3b of construction materials to Russia

Mehdi Safari made the remarks in a meeting with the General governor of North Khorasan Province Mohammadreza Hossein nejad, adding that the province enjoys rich capacity of construction materials such as cement.

The government will support on goods transit and exports of construction materials, he underlined.

Russia imports 400-500 million dollars worth of tomatoes per annum, he said, adding that Iran can play a role to this end.

Earlier on January 24, 2022 the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs announced that Russian Federation has called on Iran to export construction materials to this country.

AMK/IRN84808530