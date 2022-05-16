Iran seriously pursuing goods bartering with Cuba: Safari

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on Monday and termed the visit of the Cuban delegation to Iran in the field of bartering goods and products ‘very important’.

Safari pointed to the recent visit of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji to Cuba and the presence of a Cuban delegation in Tehran and added that bartering goods with Cuba is followed up seriously, based on which, it is decided to import grains from Cuba in exchange for export of oil to the country.

He described Cuba as a very good and lucrative market in Central and Latin America for the export of Iranian products.

The deputy foreign minister also announced that Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission would be held next month.

