Iran FM focused on economic diplomacy approach: Safari

While explaining the policies of neighborliness diplomacy in 13th government, Mehdi Safari Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy stated, “In line with realizing objectives of 13th government in the field of cooperating with neighboring countries in the past three months, in addition to exporting technical and engineering services, the issue of setting up joint commissions has been considered as one of the important issues.”

Turning to setting up joint commission between Iran and Kazakhstan, Safari said that Kazakhstan is a very strategic country for Iran especially as it is on the train route which goes from China to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and from Iran to Turkey.

In this regard, a 60-member delegation of Kazakhstan at the level of the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan arrived in Iran to attend the Joint Commission meeting, he said, adding that very good cooperation agreements were signed and sealed between the two sides, the most important of which is related to the agreement concluded in the field of investment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the recent visit of Iranian President to Qatari capital of Doha and stated, “During the visit, very important agreements were inked between Iranian and Qatari governments to broaden their ties in all fields of cooperation.”

