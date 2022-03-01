Iran to boost exports volume, trade corridors: Safari

Mehdi Safari made the remarks on Monday at the meeting of Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters.

The meeting was held with two agendas in the fields of problems of border areas and the latest situation of economic cooperation between Iran with China, as chaired by Mehdi Safari Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Affairs.

In the meeting, Safari considered unified border management 'important' for increasing exports and imports share as well as exporting technical and engineering services to neighboring countries and said, “If there is a unified management system for decision-making at borders, Iran's share of exports and trade corridors can be increased optimally."

Also, participants at the meeting discussed the executive processes of Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Roadmap.

In that period, the growth of exports of crops from the Islamic Republic of Iran to China has been significant and it is predicted that that figure would hit $1 billion soon.

