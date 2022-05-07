Hamas warns Israel against assassinating resistance leaders

Hamas has warned the Tel Aviv regime through Egyptian mediators that it must return the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pre-2000 status and stop raids on the Islamic holy sites.

Hamas has also stressed that the movement is not afraid of the Zionist regime's threats to assassinate its leaders, warning that the attempt will bear harsh consequences for the regime.

According to a report by the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network, the Palestinian resistance movement also warned the Tel Aviv regime that if the regime returned to the policy of assassinating its leaders, targeting the regime's cities with missiles and burning them down would resume.

Hamas issued the warning on Saturday after some Israeli regime offered the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the current Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in response to a successful martyrdom-seeking operation in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening that left three Zionists dead.

