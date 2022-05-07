  1. Politics
Palestinians have legitimate right to fight occupiers of Quds

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Condemning Zionists' attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that fighting against the occupiers is the natural right of the Palestinians.

Stating that the occupation and the occupiers are declining, Khatibzadeh added that the Palestinians have the legitimate and legal right to confront the occupiers of their land.

He also called on regional and international organizations and governments to help the Palestinians defend themselves against the Zionists' brutal actions.

Emphasizing the need for the unity of the Islamic world to defend Palestine and save the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the senior Iranian diplomat described the normalization of relations with the apartheid regime of Israel encourages the Zionists to show more aggression in the occupied territories.

