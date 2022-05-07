  1. World
New shooting reported in occupied lands of Palestine

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – Local media in the occupied Palestinian lands reported on Saturday that two people were injured in new shooting in central occupied Palestine.

The shooting took place near a train station in Rosh HaAyin is a city in the Central District of occupied Palestine.

Two people have been reportedly injured so far, according to Arab 48 news website.

No further details have been released about today's incident yet.

This is the latest security incident in the occupied Palestinian lands against the Israeli regime after the Thursday martyrdom-seeking operation by Palestinian which in the Al-Aad area near Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine, in which three Zionists were killed.

