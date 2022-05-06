Iran Parl. condemns Zionists’ desecration on Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a statement on Thursday, the Permanent Secretariat of International Conference in Support of Intifada in Palestine denounced the desecration of Zionist military forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories.

Today, the dire situation in the occupied lands and territories requires all nations and freedom-seekers of the world to condemn this sinister conspiracy orchestrated by Zionists against the Islamic and Christian sanctities which is being carried out amid silence and passivity of the international community and human rights organizations, the statement added.

The desperate Zionist regime must know that the Resistance movement and Palestinian youth and people in the occupied territories are ready to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and liberate the occupied territories with all might more than ever.

While strongly warning of dire consequences of Zionists’ brutal aggression against Palestinians in the occupied lands, the Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Intifada of Palestine of Parliament once again calls on all parliaments in Islamic countries and non-governmental organizations to continue condemning the aggression and crimes of the occupying regime of Israel in the Occupied Lands and prevent continuation of desecration of Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque which can cause tensions and challenges in the region.

