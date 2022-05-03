  1. World
  2. Middle East
May 3, 2022, 12:02 PM

Zionist forces detain 11 Palestinians in WB clashes

Zionist forces detain 11 Palestinians in WB clashes

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Zionist military forces arrested 11 Palestinians after brutally storming various parts of the West Bank.

As hostile actions of the Zionist military forces against the Palestinian citizens in the Occupied Territories of Palestine continue, the regime's forces attacked various parts of the West Bank.

Fierce clashes broke out after Zionist forces raided Palestinian civilians in West Bank.

Eyewitnesses reported that 11 Palestinians were detained by the Zionists.

Earlier, Palestinian resistance groups reacted to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, saying that the option of comprehensive resistance in all forms, especially armed resistance, is the one capable of curbing the enemy and stopping its aggression.

RHM/5481446

News Code 186420
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186420/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News