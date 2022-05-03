Zionist forces detain 11 Palestinians in WB clashes

As hostile actions of the Zionist military forces against the Palestinian citizens in the Occupied Territories of Palestine continue, the regime's forces attacked various parts of the West Bank.

Fierce clashes broke out after Zionist forces raided Palestinian civilians in West Bank.

Eyewitnesses reported that 11 Palestinians were detained by the Zionists.

Earlier, Palestinian resistance groups reacted to the recent crimes of the Zionist regime in the West Bank, saying that the option of comprehensive resistance in all forms, especially armed resistance, is the one capable of curbing the enemy and stopping its aggression.

