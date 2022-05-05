Zionist settlers, forces attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque with the green light and the support of the Zionist regime's military coinciding with the 74th anniversary of Nakba Day. [15th of May; 'Nakba Day', meaning ‘Day of the Catastrophe’ commemorates the displacement of 700,000 Palestinians forced to flee as a result of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. The result of the war was land theft and the destruction and depopulation of hundreds of Palestinian towns and villages by the Zionists that have continued through today.]

Zionist militants surrounded, shot and injured several Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Zionist militants prevented Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MNA/5482319