Iran's drone capabilities non-negotiable: MP

Fada Hossein-Maleki, Member of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Iranian media that Iran's strength will be shown in any area where the Americans sanction the country.

Saying that the Zionist regime of Israel feels threatened by Iran's drone power, Maleki said that the regime is trying to show that Iran's drone capability is a threat to the region, but they will not succeed.

"Recently, after seeing two unidentified drones in the sky, the Israelis mobilized all their forces to find out which country these drones belonged to. Their vulnerabilities are so high that they feel threatened by Iran's drone power and seek to show that Iran's drone capability is a threat to the region, but they will not succeed."

He went on to say that the Americans are confused in making decisions on the regional developments due to the crisis in Ukraine and they feel they should not support the Zionists due to their evil acts in other countries.

Saying that the US is hardly trying to stabilize its position in the region, Maleki added that the recent US action in banning Iran's drone power is trying to deflect the public opinion.

"It seems that the recent US move to sanction Iran's drone power is partly due to the issue of Israel and the developments in Ukraine, and that way they want to deflect public opinion," the lawmaker said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Maleki said that the country's drone power is considered a redline, adding, "During our visit to Moscow, we also informed Kremlin officials that Iran's defense power was non-negotiable and that the Islamic Republic stand firm on its principled position to ensure Iran's security and national interests."

