Tel Aviv calls in Russia envoy over Lavrov's Hitler comments

The remarks were part of Lavrov’s defence of Russia’s policy of “de-nazification” in Ukraine, according to Guardian newspaper.

In an interview with Italian TV, Lavrov was asked to address how Russia could say it needed to “de-nazify” the country when its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is Jewish.

“As to [Zelenskiy’s] argument of what kind of nazification can we have if I’m Jewish, if I remember correctly, and I may be wrong, Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said during an interview with Italian television channel Mediaset. “It doesn’t mean anything at all.”

“We have for a long time listened to the wise Jewish people who say that the most rabid antisemites tend to be Jews,” Lavrov continued. “There is no family without a monster.”

The remarks have sparked a diplomatic row with Israeli regime.

The Zionist Israeli regime's officials have also demanded an apology from Russia for the remarks.

MNA/PR