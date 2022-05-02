  1. Politics
May 2, 2022, 10:31 PM

Tel Aviv calls in Russia envoy over Lavrov's Hitler comments

Tel Aviv calls in Russia envoy over Lavrov's Hitler comments

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador over remarks by the Kremlin foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, that Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood” and that the “most rabid antisemites tend to be Jews”.

The remarks were part of Lavrov’s defence of Russia’s policy of “de-nazification” in Ukraine, according to Guardian newspaper.

In an interview with Italian TV, Lavrov was asked to address how Russia could say it needed to “de-nazify” the country when its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is Jewish.

“As to [Zelenskiy’s] argument of what kind of nazification can we have if I’m Jewish, if I remember correctly, and I may be wrong, Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said during an interview with Italian television channel Mediaset. “It doesn’t mean anything at all.”

“We have for a long time listened to the wise Jewish people who say that the most rabid antisemites tend to be Jews,” Lavrov continued. “There is no family without a monster.”

The remarks have sparked a diplomatic row with Israeli regime.

The Zionist Israeli regime's officials have also demanded an apology from Russia for the remarks. 

MNA/PR

News Code 186406
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186406/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News