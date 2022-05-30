Cannes FilmFest. acts politically by lauding 'Holy Spider'

The Iranian organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, in a statement, condemned the fake content of the movie "Holy Spider".

The movie has shown a distorted image of Iranian society and insulted the transcendent beliefs of the Shiites, the statement said.

With the political choice of the poor cinematic work, according to many international critics, a crucial question has been created in the professional record of the international festival, the statement added.

Condemning the festival's moves and declaring its innocence and those cinematographers are the causes of this black-image work, the Organization stresses that France and the Cannes Film Festival must be held accountable for the hurt feelings of millions of Shia Muslims in the world and clean the anticultural stigma from their professional record, the statement noted.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film narrates a story of a serial killer of women in Mashhad.

Holy Spider is a co-production of France, Germany, Sweden, as well as Denmark and has been filmed in Jordan.

