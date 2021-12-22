'A Hero' to compete with 14 intl. films at 2022 Oscars

The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Variety reported.

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, "A Hero" will compete with “Great Freedom” (Austria), “Playground” (Belgium), “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan), “Flee” (Denmark), “Compartment No. 6” (Finland), “I’m Your Man” (Germany), “Lamb” (Iceland), “The Hand of God” (Italy), “Drive My Car” (Japan), “Hive” (Kosovo), “Prayers for the Stolen” (Mexico), “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway), “Plaza Catedral” (Panama), “The Good Boss” (Spain).

Farhadi is a two-time Oscar winner for 'A Separation' and 'The Salesman'. This is the fifth time he has represented Iran in the race, making him the joint-most submitted director from the country with Majid Majidi.

'A Hero' debuted at Cannes to strong reviews and won the festival’s Grand Prix prize in its main competition.

It tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has also been screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, the 39th edition of the Miami International Film Festival in the US, the Film Festival Cologne in Germany, the 45th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil and Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.

