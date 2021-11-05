‘A Hero’ to go on screen at Ajyal Film Festival

The ninth edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, organized by the Doha Film Institute, kicks off on Sunday night with Asghar Farhadi's 'AHero.'

'A Hero' debuted at Cannes to strong reviews and won the festival’s Grand Prix prize in its main competition.

It tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has also been screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, the 39th edition of the Miami International Film Festival in the US, and the Film Festival Cologne in Germany.

'A Hero' has been screened at the 45th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil.

