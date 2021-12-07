Asghar Farhadi’s "A Hero" to represent Iran at 2022 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has lifted the curtain on its lists of movies eligible for the 94th Academy Awards in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature, and International Feature Film categories.

The Academy lists 26 pics that are eligible in the Animated Feature category and 138 for Documentary Feature. Also, 93 countries have submitted films that are eligible for consideration for International Feature Film, with Somalia being the lone first-time entrant this year, Deadline reported.

Shortlists for the International and Documentary categories will be revealed on December 21.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, and the hardware will be handed out during the Oscarcast on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"A Hero" directed by Asghar Farhadi, has been accepted to represent Iran in the 2022 Academy Awards.

Farhadi is a two-time Oscar winner for 'A Separation' and 'The Salesman'. This is the fifth time he has represented Iran in the race, making him the joint-most submitted director from the country with Majid Majidi.

'A Hero' debuted at Cannes to strong reviews and won the festival’s Grand Prix prize in its main competition.

'A Hero' tells the story of Rahim, imprisoned because unable to repay a debt. Amazon Studios has acquired US rights to the Iranian film.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has also been screened at the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, the 39th edition of the Miami International Film Festival in the US, and the Film Festival Cologne in Germany.

'A Hero' was also screened at the 45th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival in Brazil and Ajyal Film Festival in Doha, Qatar.

RHM/5369536/PR