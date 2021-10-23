TISFF's Intl. competition jury members announced

According to Public Relations of Tehran International Short Film Festival, the jury members are as follows:

Lia Beltrami

Lia Beltrami, producer, director, and writer. Her new documentary, A Burst of Song, won 32 awards. worldwide, she received the Golden Lion for Peace 2017 in Venice.

She directed 50 documentaries all over the world, winning 103 awards for her films. She is appointed as Representative of Religions for Peace at FAO-UN. In 1997 she founded the Religion Today Film Festival and the group Women of Faith for Peace in Jerusalem.

She wrote 6 books: the new is “Picnic: The Art of Living”. She is the CEO of the production company Aurora Vision, honorary president of Nostalgia Film Festival, advisor for Dhaka Film Festival and Benin City Film Festival, and an honorary member of the House of Wisdom, Grenada.

Shoko Takegassa

Festival Director of Short Shorts Film Festival

While studying English Language and Culture at Sophia University in Tokyo, she gained experience working at a movie theatre and at Tokyo International Fantastic Film Festival as a volunteer. She also studied Film at the University of Minnesota, USA.

She joined SSFF & ASIA in 2015 and served as Programming Manager, where she is in charge of festival programming, hospitality, and international relations. She also worked for Tribeca Film Festival as a Shorts screener and participated in Nordisk Panorama and Soria International Short Film Festival as a jury member. From February 2021, she works as Festival Director at SSFF & ASIA.

Sebastien Simon

Born 1983 in France, Simon is a filmmaker, Professor, Festival programmer, and Film critic.

His movies include "The Audience Never Performs”, "welcome Home", "The Urban Suite", "Flight Mode" and so on.

Virgil Widrich

Virgil Widrich, born 1967 in Salzburg, works on numerous multimedia and film productions.

He is one of the founders and Managing Directors of the multimedia company checkpoint media GmbH, University Professor of Art & Science at the University of Applied Arts Vienna, and owner and Managing Director of Virgil Widrich Film- und Multimediaproduktions G.m.b.H.

His first feature film is "Heller als der Mond" ("Brighter than the Moon"). His short film "Copy Shop" won 38 international awards and was nominated for the Oscar. "Fast Film" premiered in Cannes 2003 and won 36 awards until today. His most recent feature film is "Night of a 1000 Hours" (2016).

In 2018 he directed his first music video "Nena & Dave Stewart: Be my Rebel". In total, his work has been awarded 200 international awards.

Virgil Widrich lives in Vienna, Austria.

Abolfazl Jalili

He has directed works such as "Milad", "Gal", "Det means Girl", "Don", "A True Story", "Soil Dance", "Derna", "Spring", "Flower of Absurdity", "Abjad", He has "Delbaran", "Tales of Kish", "Hafez" and "Inverted Path" in his repertoire, most of which he wrote the script himself.

Jalili Awards such as the Special Jury Prize of the Rome Film Festival, the Golden Pheasant of the Kerala Film Festival, the Golden Cheetah of the Locarno International Film Festival, the solidarity of the San Francisco Film Festival, the Special Jury Prize of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Golden Balloon of the Three Continents Film Festival, He has won dozens of other international awards for his work.

He has also been a Jury of domestic and foreign festivals such as the first Moj Film Festival, the Iranian Film Festival in France, the New Delhi Film Festival, and so on.

Directed by Sadeq Mousavi, the 38th Tehran international short film festival opened in Iran Mall Cinema Complex on Oct 19 and will be wrapped up on Oct 24.

This edition of the TISFF has been approved by the Academy Awards, popularly known as the OSCARS®, and became the only OSCARS® qualifying festival in Iran is attended by 64 works from 32 countries and 125 directors.

RHM/