US complicit in Israeli spreading of regional insecurity

In a meeting with Hans Grundberg, the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, in Tehran on Saturday, Araghchi condemned continued military attacks by the US on various parts of the Arab country and the killing of its civilians as well as destruction of its infrastructures.

"The US military aggression against Yemen, coinciding with the intensification of the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and its assaults on Lebanon and Syria, is merely another sign of the US complicity in Israel's lawlessness and its alignment with this regime in spreading insecurity and instability in the region,” he said, PressTV reported.

He expressed regret that the US has an “unrealistic” understanding of the people of Yemen and the region and urged American politicians to realize that the continuation of occupation and genocide in Palestine is the root cause of regional insecurity.

The American politicians must “understand that the US cannot claim to restore stability to the region by attacking Yemen and killing the innocent Yemeni people,” the top Iranian diplomat emphasized.

He noted that the only crime of the Yemeni people is their solidarity and support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

The top Iranian diplomat criticized the United Nations Security Council for refraining from taking any action regarding the blatant violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law by the US and Israeli regimes.

He said the UN should take swift and effective measures to end the violation of law and disrespect for international norms.

The US and its allies have escalated their aggression against Yemen after the country resumed its anti-Israel operations over the regime’s renewed genocide in Gaza.

Washington said it will use overwhelming force until the Ansarallah Resistance movement stops its anti-Israel operations.

The US and Britain, the Israeli regime's biggest benefactors, have been relentlessly bombing Yemen over the past several days, killing dozens, mostly women and children, in a desperate attempt to stop Yemen’s military operations against Israel.

Grundberg, for his part, hailed the continuation of Iran’s support for the UN bids to pursue the peace process in Yemen.

The UN envoy said the establishment of stability and peace in Yemen is an urgent necessity not only for the Yemenis but also for the security and stability of the entire region.

He added that the United Nations should make use of its utmost capacities to restore peace and stability to Yemen.

During a meeting earlier on Saturday, Grundberg and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi exchanged views about the dangerous situation in Yemen.

In a post on his X account after the meeting, Takht Ravanchi rejected a military solution to the crisis in Yemen and said the United States must stop its heavy attacks against the country.

Yemeni media reported on Saturday that the US has reportedly carried out 14 strikes on the outskirts of Sa’ada city, killing one person and wounding four others.

The latest attack comes after the US targeted more than 40 locations across Yemen, including in the capital, Sana’a, damaging multiple residential buildings and shops.

