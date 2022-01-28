'Daily Massacre in Tehran' to be screened at French filmfest.

Written and produced by Hossein Tehrani, 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' will be screened at the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France.

Hamidreza Karami, Mehran Atashzai, Roozbeh Sinaki, Mehrnoosh Salimi are among the film's cast members.

This cinematic event is underway from January 28 to February 4, 2022.

The Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival is the biggest international film festival dedicated to short films.

It is held annually in Clermont-Ferrand, France, and is the second-largest film festival in France after Cannes, in terms of audience and professional attendance, boasting over 160,000 attendees and 3,500 professionals annually.

