Apr 17, 2022, 1:00 PM

Iran exports value to Arab, African countries up $2.6bn: TPOI

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA)– The Director-General of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO)'s Office of Arabian and African Countries said that country’s exports value to Arab and African countries exceeded $2.6 billion last year.

Farzad Piltan said that Iran’s export of products to Arab and African states increased from $13.595 billion to $16.293 billion, showing a 20 percent hike.

Among Iran’s major export target markets, the countries of Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultanate of Oman, Ghana and South Africa stood first to fifth ranks respectively in this period, Piltan emphasized.

Syria, Kuwait, Qatar, Nigeria and Mozambique imported $218, $158, $134, $125 and $97 million worth of products from Iran last year and were ranked from 6th to 10th respectively, he said, adding that Kenya, Sudan, Algeria, Tanzania and Lebanon accounted for 11th to 15th ranks as Iran’s export target markets.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the director-general pointed to the products imported by Iran from these Arab and African countries and stated that Iran’s import of products increased from $10.470 billion to $18.479 billion, showing a 76 percent hike.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
