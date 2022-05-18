Iran-Ghana annual trade could reach $1 billion

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad made the remarks closing of the seventh two-day meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Ghana in Tehran on Wednesday.

Th Iranian minister described the seventh meeting of the Iran-Ghana Permanent Cooperation Commission as one of the most successful meetings, adding that "Various agreements, memoranda of understandings and agreements were signed within the framework of this joint commission."

Referring to the trade relations between the two countries, Sadati Nejad said that the trade volume between Iran and Ghana increased from $ 35 million in 2019 to more than 10 times to $ 370 million in 2021.

