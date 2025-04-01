Gaza death toll rises

At least 42 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,399, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu news agency reported.

A ministry statement said that 183 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 114,583 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

